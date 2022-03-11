Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,294,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

