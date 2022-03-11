Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.14. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.