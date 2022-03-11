Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.85

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.85 and traded as high as $136.90. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $136.90, with a volume of 242 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

