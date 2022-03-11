Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Down 67.4% in February

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 151,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 163,194 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

About Orphazyme A/S (Get Rating)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.