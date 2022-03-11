Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNGTF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Osisko Development in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

RNGTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.