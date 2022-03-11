Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 82,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,473. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 210.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 165.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

