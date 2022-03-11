Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 284,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

