P Anthony Lannie Sells 40,800 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

