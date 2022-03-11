Pacific Wealth Management Has $12.05 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 9.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $331.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.