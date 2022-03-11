Pacifico Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PAFOU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

Pacifico Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Pacifico Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ PAFOU opened at $10.19 on Friday. Pacifico Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40.

Get Pacifico Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacifico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacifico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.