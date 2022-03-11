Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

