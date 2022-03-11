Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

