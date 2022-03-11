Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 529344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCRFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Panasonic Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

