PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will post sales of $76.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $319.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $320.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $365.10 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $365.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PAR Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

