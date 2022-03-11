Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

