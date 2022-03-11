Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,584. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

