Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLC. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.06.

PLC opened at C$32.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$29.08 and a 1 year high of C$42.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.8925082 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

