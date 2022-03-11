Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 29,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,522. The stock has a market cap of $273.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

