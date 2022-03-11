Parkland Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

TSE:PKI opened at C$32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 50.95. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.89.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

