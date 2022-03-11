Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$49.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

PKI traded up C$0.68 on Friday, hitting C$33.29. 362,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 51.39. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.89.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

