Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,196 shares of company stock worth $1,841,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,644,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Parsons by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 165,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,291 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons (Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.