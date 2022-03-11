Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 33,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 445,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

