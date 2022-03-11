Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 297.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $30.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

