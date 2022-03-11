Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Shares of FDEC stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.
