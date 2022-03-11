Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of JOET stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

