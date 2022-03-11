Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

