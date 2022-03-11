Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. 10,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

