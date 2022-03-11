Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Increased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $122.66. 5,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,902. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

