PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,620. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 2,202.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PCTEL by 1,639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

