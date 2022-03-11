PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP David Lillo Sells 3,618 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $245,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000.
PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
