Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.25) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 749.17 ($9.82).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 785 ($10.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 623.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 650.21. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,982.40).

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

