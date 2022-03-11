Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,564 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. 159,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,071. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $73.34 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

