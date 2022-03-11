PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

PFSI stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 37,222 shares worth $2,326,409. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

