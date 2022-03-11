Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

