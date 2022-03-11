Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.