Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEYUF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.82%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

