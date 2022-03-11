Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 518,169 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PFE opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.
Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.