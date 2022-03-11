Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 518,169 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

