PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.