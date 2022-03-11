Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 148,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.86. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

