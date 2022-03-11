Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,628,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,945. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.