Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.57.

NYSE:PM opened at $91.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

