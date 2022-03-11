Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 161,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,106,791 shares.The stock last traded at $79.20 and had previously closed at $84.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

