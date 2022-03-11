Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lowered by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 601,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 183.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $2,525,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $81.21 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

