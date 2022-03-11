Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 524.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.