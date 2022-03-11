Pigeoncoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,436.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $306,641.96 and approximately $5,436.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003597 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.