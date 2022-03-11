PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 13th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

