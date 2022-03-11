Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Desjardins

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$1.05 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.