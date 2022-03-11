Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PING. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ping Identity by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ping Identity by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after buying an additional 566,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ping Identity by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.