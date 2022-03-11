Piper Sandler Cuts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $13.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 22.78.

AvidXchange stock opened at 7.48 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 6.88 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 10.84.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

