Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:MUR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.68. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $10,677,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 377,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 374,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

